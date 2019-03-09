  • WBZ TV

FRANCONIA, N.H.


FRANCONIA, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire State Police have identified two men involved in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain Ski Resort. Jeremy Keiran, 39 of Somerville, died of his injuries and Robert Slocum, 48, of Newburyport, was seriously injured.

Ski patrol responded to a report of a collision around 3 p.m. Friday.

“The preliminary Investigation revealed that Keiran was skiing down the Profile Trail on Cannon Mountain, when he lost control and was thrown from his skis. Keiran continued slide (sic.) through a roped off area at the end of that trail and then off an embankment. Keiran then subsequently struck Slocum, who was skiing on the Middle Ravine Trail,” said a statement from State Police.

NH State Police investigate the death of a skier at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, NH (WBZ-TV)

Keiran was found unresponsive and, after attempting life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the mountain.

Slocum was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

“State Police urge skiers to ski within their abilities, maintain a reasonable speed and be prepared for changing conditions and potential hazards,” the statement continued.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Tyler Brennan at 603-846-3333 or email tyler.brennan@dos.nh.gov.

