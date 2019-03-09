MILLBURY (CBS) — A Millbury home went up in flames when a pickup truck crashed into the gas meter on the house early Saturday. According to the Millbury Fire Chief Richard Hamilton, the meter was sheered and caught fire instantly.

Firefighters responded to Grafton Road around 2:30 a.m. Eversource was also called to the scene to the shut off the gas.

The fire department was forced to leave the fire burning until the gas shut off, Hamilton said, which took about 45 minutes. Firefighters contained the flames to a portion of the house.

Three people who were in the home at the time were able to escape. The Red Cross is helping them.

It is unclear what caused the driver to veer into the home. That person was taken to the hospital.