



BOSTON (CBS) — A funeral for Jassy Correia drew hundreds to St. Peter’s Parish in Dorchester Saturday. Almost two weeks ago, Correia was celebrating her 23rd birthday at a club in Boston before she was kidnapped.

The Dorchester mother was found dead in the truck on Louis Coleman‘s car on Feb. 28. Coleman now faces a federal kidnapping charge.

Among family and friends of Correia, were members of the community who

“I came because I am a mother myself. This is just so sad,” said Shaquia Bates at the funeral.

“The fact this went down on her birthday is disgusting. That baby is never going to have a mom again,” Bates added. Correia leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

Mayor Marty Walsh spoke during the funeral.

“The mayor couldn’t have said it any better. He said that no woman should not be able to celebrate her birthday. This is just a very sad funeral,” said Marcus James of Dorchester.

Another attendee said, “It hit home to me because I have twins. That’s why I took time out to come to support the family.”

Correia, a Cape Verdean native, will be remembered for her love of dancing, her passion for photography, and her ability to make people laugh.

It was a somber scene as music played and her casket was brought out of the church.

“People came from everywhere,” one attendee explained. “The church was packed from people who knew her or didn’t know her came to show support.”