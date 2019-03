BOURNE – First responders rescued a paraglider who crashed into the side of a cliff on Hillside Avenue, Sagamore Beach.

The man was unconscious and trapped about 50 feed up the side of the cliff.

Rescuers were able to get the victim, and he was transported to the hospital. He did not have life-threatening injuries.

Bourne Police and Fire departments, Plymouth Fire Department, Sandwich Fire Department and Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team all responded to the call Saturday afternoon.