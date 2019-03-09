  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston Wounded Vet Run Hockey Tournament, Wounded Veterans


BOSTON (CBS) – First responders took to the ice for the third annual Boston Wounded Vet Run Hockey Tournament on Saturday.

JD Williams, who lost three limbs in Afghanistan, dropped the ceremonial puck. He says he and other veterans are thankful for the support they receive.

JD Williams drops the first puck at the third annual Boston Wounded Vet Run Hockey Tournament. (WBZ-TV)

“I tell people all the time I’m in my prime. I feel like I have lived three full lives. That day I got injured made me appreciate life a heck of a lot more. I am happy to be here with my wife and my daughter and meeting incredible people all over the country as much as I can,” he said.

Boston’s Wounded Veteran Run helps wounded veterans with home renovations, updated vehicles and more.

