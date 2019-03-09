BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a chilly start to the weekend, but temperatures will improve by Saturday thanks to mostly sunny skies.

Expect some more melting as the day goes on. Highs will reach the lower 40s. Winds will remain light, making for nice conditions Saturday afternoon.

High pressure will be in control yielding not just the sunshine, but also dry conditions. This area of high pressure is suppressing a storm to our south keeping any chance of rain or snow well offshore.

The chance of precipitation increases Sunday, though, as our next storm developing in the west arrives.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with clouds increasing late. If you have plans early, expect temperatures in the upper 30s, but overnight lows will fall back into the 20s and lower 30s.

A burst of snow will arrive from west to east from 5-9 a.m. Untreated surfaces, sidewalks, and driveways may become slippery for a period of time in the morning.

Take extra caution if you have early travel plans as roads may be slick and visibility may be reduced at times.

Sunday will be a good morning to sleep in, considering we lose an hour thanks to the start of Daylight Saving Time. Don’t forget to set your clocks forward an hour. Sunrise will be at 7:05 a.m. and Sunset at 6:45 p.m.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for central and western Mass., Conn., and northern R.I. from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

As temperatures rise through the morning, any snow over southeast Mass. will quickly change over to rain. It may be a slower changeover near and north of the Pike where snow and sleet may continue through midday before a gradual change to rain.

Conditions should improve by Sunday afternoon for most areas, but some icy spots are still possible across the higher terrain of northern Mass. into New Hampshire. By Sunday evening, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with rain showers.

A patchy coating to 1 inch or so is possible before the changeover over southeast Mass. into Boston. About 1-3 inches of snow/sleet is possible near and northwest of Boston with the highest amounts across western Mass. into N.H. There is a slight chance of some freezing rain for a period of time as well, which may lead to trace amounts of ice on top of the snow. Central and northern New England may see up to 6” of snow freshening up the ski slopes!

We’ll have to watch the timing closely. If the transition from snow to sleet/rain is delayed, totals may be higher, while if it happens quicker, accumulations will be much less. Nonetheless, slippery travel is expected on Sunday morning with reduced visibilities at times. Any lingering showers will come to an end Sunday night.

Temperatures should remain above freezing meaning road conditions should be OK for the Monday morning commute.

Temperatures will be milder for the start of the week, with a slight dip on Tuesday. However, milder times are around the corner as the current projection of the jet stream ridges over the area allowing for above-average temperatures to finish off the week.

Stay tuned as we’ll be tracking our next chance of showers by that timeframe as well!