Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Causeway Street

BOSTON (CBS)- Causeway Street was been shut down Saturday night as firefighters battled a fire in a high-rise building under construction near the TD Garden.

The report of a fire came through at 4:20 p.m. Firefighters found smoke coming from one of the top corner units.

The Boston Fire Department responded to a fire on Causeway Street. (Photo credit: Boston Fire Department)

The fire was on the 25th floor of the building and there was no elevator in service, so companies had to walk up to get to the fire. According to the Boston Fire Department, the fire went gone to a third alarm and multiple companies worked together to get gear and hoses up to the fire.

The fire was knocked down and firefighters remained on scene to overhaul the building.

