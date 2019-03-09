BOSTON (CBS)- Causeway Street was been shut down Saturday night as firefighters battled a fire in a high-rise building under construction near the TD Garden.

The fire is on the 25th floor companies have to walk up to get to the fire there is no elevator in service. Multiple companies working together to get the hoses and gear to the fire pic.twitter.com/O8rVyxk4aZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 9, 2019

The report of a fire came through at 4:20 p.m. Firefighters found smoke coming from one of the top corner units.

The fire was on the 25th floor of the building and there was no elevator in service, so companies had to walk up to get to the fire. According to the Boston Fire Department, the fire went gone to a third alarm and multiple companies worked together to get gear and hoses up to the fire.

The fire was knocked down and firefighters remained on scene to overhaul the building.