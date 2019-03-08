



BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire defensive end Michael Bennett from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bennett, 33, is coming off a nine-sack season for the Eagles.

If the Michael Bennett-to-New-England trade is finalized – and it is expected to be – Patriots and Eagles will swap 5th- and 7th-round picks in the 2020 draft, per a league source. Eagles get a 5th; Pats get Bennett and a 7th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

The Philadelphia Inquirer had reported on Friday that the Eagles would trade or release Bennett if he didn’t agree to a pay cut. He is set to make $7.2 million against the cap in 2019 and $8 million in 2020.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles will likely receive a 2020 5th round pick from the Patriots for Bennett and 2020 7th rounder.

#Eagles are likely to receive a 2020 5th round draft pick from the Patriots for Michael Bennett and a 2020 7th rounder, NFL sources said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 8, 2019

Michael’s brother, Martellus, won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2016.

Bennett’s nine sacks in 2018 were more than any member of the Patriots recorded, as were Bennett’s 30 quarterback hits. Trey Flowers led the Patriots with 7.5 sacks and 20 QB hits.

Bennett was not drafted when he entered the league, initially signing as an undrafted free agent with Seattle before getting released and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009. He played four seasons in Tampa, recording nine sacks and 41 tackles in his final season, before signing as a free agent with Seattle, where he spent five seasons and won a Super Bowl.

In his career, he’s recorded 63 sacks and 336 total tackles in 141 regular-season games, plus 4.5 sacks and 43 total tackles in 12 playoff games.

He’s made three Pro Bowls (2015, 2016, 2017), and he was voted by his peers into the NFL’s Top 100 in those three years as well.