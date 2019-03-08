



MIDDLETON, N.H. (CBS) — Police are trying to track down the person who stabbed a puppy during a robbery in Middleton, New Hampshire.

Officers were called to a home on Dudley Drive Thursday for a burglary when they found a three-month old dog that had been stabbed in the chest and abdomen. Police said Friday the dog had surgery and is expected to recover.

“We are asking the public to come forth with any information pertaining to the break-in or stabbing of a 3-month-old puppy,” they said a press release. “Any information will be greatly appreciated.”

Tips can be emailed to Officer Michael McNeil at m.mcneil@middletonnh.gov or call 603-473-8548.