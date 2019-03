BOSTON (CBS) – A man who escaped a minimum security prison in New Hampshire was captured in Boston Friday after two weeks on the run.

Jeffrey William Groulx, 45, was arrested by police on Washington and School streets around 9:40 a.m.

He had escaped Concord State Prison in New Hampshire on Friday, February 22 while serving a sentence for armed robbery.

Groulx was eligible for release in 2020.

He’ll be arraigned on fugitive charges in Boston Municipal Court Friday.