



HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (CBS) – A family’s dream home in Hampstead burned to the ground, reportedly just weeks before they were planning to move in.

The two-and-a-half story house on Orcutt Drive went up in flames Thursday evening. No one was hurt.

The owner of the home, Shawn Raposa, told the Union Leader they had been renovating it for months and he and his family were preparing to move in in two weeks.

“There was nothing wrong with the house,” he told the paper. “Everything I own, every penny I have is in there.”

The home was reportedly insured. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Raposa said he believes it started in trash bags a work crew left on the front deck.