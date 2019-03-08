



DUBLIN, NH (CBS) – A Jeep driven by a New Hampshire teenager slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer and burst into flames. The driver, 18-year-old Sam Lachance, survived thanks to some good Samaritans.

“I still can’t wrap my head around it that that would happen to me, or that was me,” Lachance said.

On Friday, Lachance thanked the three heroes and first responders who rushed to save his life.

“It’s just overwhelming thankfulness,” Lachance said Friday. “Seeing them it’s amazing. Just know they saved my life.”

Bank Promploy, Marc Cramer and his son John Cramer, were all given lifesaving certificates for helping a complete stranger whose life was on the line.

“Bearing witness to something that doesn’t happen every single day,” Marc Cramer said remembering the crash.

Back in January, Sam was heading back to college when his Jeep crossed the center lane on Route 101 in Dublin, New Hampshire. He went head on into a Mack truck causing its fuel tank to explode.

That’s when Marc Cramer and his son John, who were in the car behind Sam, captured the horrific accident on their dashcam and jumped into action.

“All I see is a big fireball,” said Promploy, who was traveling behind the truck.

The video shows Bank and John carrying Sam’s body to the side of the road.

Sam’s mom was brought to tears. “What do you say to someone who saved your child?” Jessica Lachance said. “Thank you is not enough, but thank you.”

Sam says he can’t remember much from the accident. He’s been recovering at Spaulding Rehab after suffering serious head and leg injuries and burns to his hands and face.

Does Sam consider this a miracle? “Oh 100 percent and all the nurses that I talked to said it was a miracle too,” he said.

Sam says he plans to spend the rest of the spring and summer recovering at home and will return back to college in the fall.

Dublin Police say there is no evidence to suggest that speed, impairment or distracted driving were factors in the crash. “It was more likely than not caused by the operator falling asleep or losing consciousness while driving,” police said. No charges have been filed.