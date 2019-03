WESTON (CBS) – A coyote found itself in a tight spot in Weston.

Massachusetts Environmental Police said Friday that the animal got stuck in a porch railing.

Officers assisted in freeing a coyote stuck in a porch railing in the Town of Weston; officers did not observe any injuries and the coyote ran away without issue once it was freed. pic.twitter.com/divgUhYl4W — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) March 8, 2019

Officers were able to help free the coyote. It did not appear to be injured and was able to run away once freed.

Weston police said this is a reminder “to leave wild animals to the professionals.”