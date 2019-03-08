Filed Under:Beer Truck Crash, Interstate 95, Mark Roche, Newton, Route 128, Tractor Trailer Crash


NEWTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer truck hauling beer crashed into a highway sign on Interstate 95 in Newton just before the start of rush hour Friday morning.

The truck ran off the road and crashed into a sign on the northbound side by the Grove Street exit, right near the entrance to the Massachusetts Turnpike around 4:30 a.m.

(WBZ-TV)

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to pull the driver out of the wreck.

“You can tell by the way the cab was destroyed that the driver was very lucky he got out,” Newton Fire Captain Mark Roche told WBZ-TV.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries.

The beer truck crashed on I-95 in Newton early Friday. (WBZ-TV)

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash or if charges will be filed.

“We are just fortunate that the product in the truck is only beer and nothing hazardous,” Roche said.

