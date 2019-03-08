Filed Under:Beverly, Beverly Police


BOSTON (CBS) — Police were called to Beverly Middle School after a “live handgun round” was found in the hallway Friday, Police Chief John LeLacheur tweeted.

The school was put in a “Learn In Place” as police swept the school around 11:30 a.m. That has been lifted and the school as “resumed normal operations.”

Police were parked outside Beverly Middle School midday on Friday after a live handgun round was found in the hallway (WBZ-TV)

Police will also remain at the school, LeLacheur said.

Mass. State Police K9s assisted in the sweep. State Police said no other pieces of ammunition or “suspicious devices” were found.

It is unclear how the round got in the school.

