



YARMOUTH (CBS) – Spring is right around the corner, and that means it’s baby squirrel season.

The Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post that “Baby Squirrel Season Has Arrived,” and shared an adorable photo of three baby squirrels found after a tree removal.

“As we slowly make our way into early spring make sure you watch out for baby squirrels within nests,” the post said.

The baby squirrels are being treated at the Cape Wildlife Center.

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife alerted residents to take down bird feeders because black bears are now active in parts of Massachusetts.