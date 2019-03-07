



BOSTON (CBS) – A vigil for Jassy Correia was held at St.Peter’s in Dorchester Thursday night, a week after police found the 23-year-old’s body.

She last seen leaving a nightclub. Now, there’s a push for more surveillance around Boston’s nightlife.

“I have been grieving, and it’s just been overwhelming,” said a cousin of Jassy Corriea.

The bitter cold could not stop family members from holding candles recognizing Jassy’s life.

“Nothing like this before in our community before,” said Imnisaura Mendes, Jassy’s relative.

Strangers offered their support, horrified by the tragedy of Correia’s kidnapping and murder.

“That’s not the way someone should go. You should be able to go out and have a good time,” said Linda Green of Dorchester.

Correia is one of two women this year who was kidnapped after leaving a Boston establishment. City leaders want to recruit bars and nightclubs to keep an eye on patrons.

“When they leave the restaurants and barrooms and nightclubs they kind of need to keep an eye on them and see what’s going on,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

They’re also encouraging more technology, which was crucial in making arrests in both cases.

Surveillance video helped police arrest Victor Pena for kidnapping and raping a woman who left Hennessey’s bar.

Luis Coleman had his license scanned when he entered Venu nightclub, and that led investigators to him and the discovery of Correia’s body in the trunk of his car.

“Ensuring that everybody is taking advantage of the technology,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Queen Wornum worries about her four daughters whom she has already told to stay on alert. “We just got to stick together as family, as friends, unity and the community,” Wornum said.

The city will hold a meeting with bars and nightclubs next week. A wake for Jassy Correia will be on Friday and her funeral on Saturday.