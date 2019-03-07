



BOSTON (CBS) — In the world of sports, Boston can sometimes be seen as a place where negativity reigns supreme. Just ask Rick Pitino.

Yet when it comes to the Boston Bruins and their current run of success, it’s almost impossible to find a fault. Despite suffering injuries to David Pastrnak and other players in recent weeks, the Bruins just keep winning.

With the Bruins carrying a 17-game point streak (13-0-4), WBZ-TV sports producer Scott Sullivan sat down with Dan Roche for a Slice Of Sully, and he said that this year’s team appears to be the real deal.

“I love the way that they’re able to play different styles,” Sully said. “They can play a 1-0 game, defensive battle; they can play an offensive shootout, 6-5. They just seem to adjust and play whatever style of play they need to to get wins. It’s entertaining to watch, they’re a fun team to watch, they’re a fun group. And everything’s just going great.

“They really look like they might have something special here.”

Despite the ridiculous run for Boston, the team still sits in a distant second place behind the mighty Tampa Bay Lightning. But the Bruins took care of Tampa last week with a 4-1 win, providing some belief that this time around, the B’s might be able to avenge last year’s second-round elimination.

“As long as they’re healthy,” Sully said, “I think this team can go all the way.”

Sully and Rochie also discussed the strength of the defensive corps, the ability of Tuukka Rask to carry the team in the postseason, and the work of Bruce Cassidy. Watch the full segment above!