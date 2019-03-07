



BOSTON (CBS) – At least 1 in 3 American adults has pre-diabetes, that is, elevated blood sugar that usually progresses to type 2 diabetes if nothing is done. But now a new study finds that resistance training may be able to help.

Resistance exercises use your own body weight to build strength and include sit-ups, push-ups, lunges, squats and climbing stairs.

Researchers in China found that people with pre-diabetes who did resistance training three days a week for two years had a 65 percent lower risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes compared to people who did not participate in a formal exercise program.

They did find that aerobic exercise plus resistance training lowered the risk even more, but if you can’t do more vigorous exercise, resistance training alone can make a big difference.