DORCHESTER (CBS) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot – expected to be $414 million – is the largest since Oct. 27, 2018.

The cash option is estimated at $247.9 million. The jackpot was last hit Dec. 26, 2018, so Saturday’s drawing will be the 21st since the jackpot was last hit.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets for this drawing can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

For more information about Powerball, visit masslottery.com.

