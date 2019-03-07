  • WBZ TVOn Air

CHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – It sounded like a prank call. Instead, it turned out to be quite the coincidence.

Chester Police were called to a home on Opossum Drive after, yes you guessed it, an opossum got stuck in a gas grill.

An opossum stuck in a gas grill in New Hampshire. (Image Credit: Chester Police)

“We honestly thought it was a joke at first,” Master Patrol Officer Andrew DiPerri told the New Hampshire Union Leader.

A high school student and friends went to light the grill to cook some burgers when they found the opossum inside.

After officers took apart a few pieces of the grill, DiPerri donned a pair of protective gloves, grabbed the animal and brought it to the woods.

