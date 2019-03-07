



MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – The boyfriend of a woman murdered outside a Manchester bar over the weekend has been arrested on drug and driving charges.

Jeremy Winslow, 23, was arrested on Thursday at the 9th Circuit District Court in Nashua. He was scheduled to appear for a compliance hearing stemming from a 2016 domestic violence case, but was instead arrested on a warrant stemming from this weekend in Manchester.

The new charges against Winslow are for possession of cocaine and operating with a suspended license, second offense.

Winslow’s girlfriend Tanya Hall was shot and killed Saturday night. Winslow said he bumped into a group near the men’s room at ManchVegas Nightclub. When Winslow and Hall left, a shot was fired and Hall was killed.

Justin Moura is charged in Hall’s death. He waived his arraignment appearance on Tuesday.