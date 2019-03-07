Comments
WESTBORO (CBS) – A truck carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky bottles rolled over on the highway Thursday afternoon, but no alcohol was lost.
The Westboro Fire Department told WBZ-TV that there were 2,800 bottles inside the truck at the time of the crash, but they were empty.
There were no reports of injuries in the crash that happened on I-495 south near Route 9.
The Massachusetts State Police said to expect delays into the evening as the cargo is off-loaded. The ramp from Route 9 east to 495 south was closed, backing up traffic to Route 20 in Marlboro.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.