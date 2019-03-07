



BOSTON (CBS) — Family members of a murdered man hope surveillance video will lead to the killer’s arrest. It’s been nearly two months wince Edward Mowring was killed.

The 70-year-old was found stabbed on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury. Police say Mowring was stabbed several times.

“This is tearing me up, and it hurts and I just feel like a piece of my heart is missing. He’s not here anymore,” Natrina Johnson said. Her father, was killed on January 12th. Every day since, the family has been asking the question, “who would go after a 70-year-old man?”

“He doesn’t get involved with anyone. Very mild mannered person. Everyone got along with him, so it was a surprise when I heard that it happened,” Rosemary Mowring, his sister-in-law, explained.

Boston Police released surveillance video from the night the Mowring was killed, but no one in the family recognizes the man police are looking for.

His family says he would often walk the neighborhood to do errands and never once did he have a problem. “He was known over there. He would go to the store when he wanted to, you know? and he should be able to, you know? So, I don’t know what lead up to the person to do this harm to him. I don’t know, but I would love to find out,” Johnson said.

Mowring, was also a Vietnam veteran, a Marine. “But he never, ever talked about the medals and honors he received, that was very surprising,” Mowring said. According to his sister-in-law, all he would say was “I went to Vietnam and I am glad I’m home.” So humble, he had never mentioned the Purple Heart he was honored with.

Now, his family wants to know who took his life. “If anybody knows, I would hope they would come forward, you know? to help out so we can solve who did this to my dad. I would like some kind of justice for daddy,” Johnson said.