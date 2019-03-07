



BRIDGEWATER – The wife of a man who died trying to break up a fight in a Quincy bar says she needs answers.

It’s been more than a month since Christopher McCallum, of Bridgewater, died outside of an American Legion Post and police have made no arrests.

McCallum was trying to break up a fight in January when he was pushed fell and hit his head. He was found bleeding and unconscious outside the bar.

His wife, Kathy McCallum, wants to encourage whoever threw that deadly punch to come forward.

“Our loss is forever because of his decisions, so we would just ask that anyone who has information to come forward,” she said. “We need just need justice for him. We need justice for ourselves. I mean, there’s no excuse for what happened.”

Quincy police withdrew from this investigation because many officers know or grew up with people who were involved in the incident. They’ve handed the case over to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.