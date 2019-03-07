BROCKTON (CBS) – No one was hurt in a frightening crash at a gas station in Brockton overnight.
A driver in a Subaru Impreza pulled into the Prime Gas Station on North Montello Street just before midnight. When he backed up to get closer to the gas pump, he told police he lost control of the car and it ran over the pump, which instantly burst into flames.
The car did not catch on fire. The driver pulled away, parked across the street and called 911. The entire incident was recorded on surveillance video.
The 57-year-old driver, who has not been identified, is not facing any charges at this point in the investigation.
Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter praised firefighters for putting out the flames quickly, with fire extinguishers, preventing this from being a much worse situation.