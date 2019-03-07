



BOSTON (CBS) — It was a buzzer beater that came out of nowhere and goes to prove that it ain’t over till it’s over. But the excitement didn’t end there, as Bedford’s 8th grade travel team gained new life, and took it down the court.

The Bedford team was down 3 when Woburn missed a free throw. There was a crucial Bedford rebound, a pinpoint pass and one last shot from half court as the buzzer sounded. It went in.

Pandemonium!

“I just figured the only shot I had was just to throw it up,” says 14-year-old point guard Ryan MacLellan. He hit the 3 point, half court, Hail Mary. “It was crazy like everybody just trampled over me,” Ryan says.

“It just blew my mind and I immediately started yelling and screaming,” says teammate Aiden “Dodge” Pompi.

“We actually slid and had a big pig pile on Ryan,” adds Richie Fedele.

But it wasn’t over yet. The buzzer beater threw the game into a 3 minute overtime. “I was like, it’s going to be a game,” says center Jamie Buchanen.

When it was over, Bedford prevailed 65-57. “Obviously we had momentum and won in overtime,” says player Eric Miles.

And to prove the buzzer beater was no fluke, Ryan hit it again while we were videotaping our story. “It’s a really cool experience like, it means a lot to me,” he says.

Now the squad is getting ready for its next game this weekend. If Bedford wins, it’s on to the finals. “I’m sure proud of my boys and my team, and so I’m a happy coach,” says coach Bill MacLellan.

The team’s record so far this year: 12-5.