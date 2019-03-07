  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Cannabis Control Commission, New England Treatment Access, Recreational Marijuana

BROOKLINE (CBS) – The Boston area may have access to recreational marijuana sooner rather than later.

The Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) approved a final license for New England Treatment Access (NETA), which also has a store in Northampton. The Northampton store was one of the first in the state to open for recreational marijuana sales.

A man dresses as a “bud” for his wait in line outside NETA in Northampton to buy some of the state’s first recreational marijuana (WBZ-TV | Michelle Fisher)

NETA’s Brookline store is already a medical marijuana dispensary on the corner of Route 9 and Washington Street. NETA proposes to have its recreational use operation up and running in about two weeks.

Before getting its notice to commence all operations – which is when the store can begin selling recreational marijuana – NETA must fulfill certain requirements, such as uploading inventory into the required seed-to-sale tracking system and ensuring all agents are properly registered.

NETA also said it plans to run a paid internship in marijuana business management for students at Roxbury Community College.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    March 7, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    HAVING LEARNED ZERO FROM THE HISTORY OF THE DRUG CULTURE IN ASIA, BROOKLINE, IS THE PLACE LIKEY TO GO TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF MIND ALTERING DRUGS…..IN SHORT ON THE SLIPPERY SLOP TO DRUG HELL!

