BROOKLINE (CBS) – The Boston area may have access to recreational marijuana sooner rather than later.

The Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) approved a final license for New England Treatment Access (NETA), which also has a store in Northampton. The Northampton store was one of the first in the state to open for recreational marijuana sales.

NETA’s Brookline store is already a medical marijuana dispensary on the corner of Route 9 and Washington Street. NETA proposes to have its recreational use operation up and running in about two weeks.

Before getting its notice to commence all operations – which is when the store can begin selling recreational marijuana – NETA must fulfill certain requirements, such as uploading inventory into the required seed-to-sale tracking system and ensuring all agents are properly registered.

NETA also said it plans to run a paid internship in marijuana business management for students at Roxbury Community College.