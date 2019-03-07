BROOKLINE (CBS) – The Boston area may have access to recreational marijuana sooner rather than later.
The Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) approved a final license for New England Treatment Access (NETA), which also has a store in Northampton. The Northampton store was one of the first in the state to open for recreational marijuana sales.
NETA’s Brookline store is already a medical marijuana dispensary on the corner of Route 9 and Washington Street. NETA proposes to have its recreational use operation up and running in about two weeks.
Before getting its notice to commence all operations – which is when the store can begin selling recreational marijuana – NETA must fulfill certain requirements, such as uploading inventory into the required seed-to-sale tracking system and ensuring all agents are properly registered.
NETA also said it plans to run a paid internship in marijuana business management for students at Roxbury Community College.
