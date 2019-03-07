  • WBZ TVOn Air

St. Patrick's Day


BOSTON (CBS) – There’s plenty of Irish pride in Boston, but a new ranking says there are three American cities that have even better St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

The list from WalletHub puts Boston at #4 for best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Chicago, where the river is dyed green to mark the holiday, takes first place, followed by Philadelphia and Madison, Wisconsin.

Boston was #1 in the rankings in 2016, #3 in 2017 and runner-up last year. The city gets top marks when it comes to “St. Patrick’s Day traditions,” but performs poorly in costs associated with the holiday (like the price of beer), safety and accessibility, and weather.

Everyone was in the spirit at the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston. (WBZ-TV)

The numbers also reveal that Boston is tied for first in most St. Patrick’s Day parties and festivals per capita, and Worcester has the third-highest percentage of Irish population.

Check out the full ranking here.

