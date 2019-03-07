



BOSTON – From wok stirred and spicy, to deep fried and delicious, Phantom is a big fan of Chinese food. These are 8 of the Greatest places to get it.

Bernard’s

Chestnut Hill

Kicking off the Great 8 is Bernard’s in Chestnut Hill. Owner Bernard Lueng has been serving authentic Asian fare to the region for over 25 years, with dishes like barbecue spare ribs, Beef Chow Fun, or the ultra-popular Pan Seared Angel Hair Noodles with Chicken. To round out any good Chinese meal, Fried Rice is usually a good choice, especially when it’s cooked just right.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Tom’s Bao Bao

Harvard Square, Providence

With locations in Providence and Harvard Square, Cambridge, Tom’s Bao Bao is a small, quick service spot offering a legendary Chinese handheld snack known as Bao. Each of these beauties is made one by one, by hand, in an open kitchen where customers can watch it all go down.

BLR

Chinatown

Situated in the heart of Boston’s Chinatown, BLR is a modern Chinese restaurant with a fun, festive decor and a menu that offers a mix of traditional dishes and trendy Chinese fare like addictive wings, Szechuan Bolognese and the mouthwatering Lion Head Meatballs. They are baseball sized, stewed for hours, and have a honey barbecue flavor.

Kowloon

Saugus

The legendary Kowloon on Route One Saugus is a megaplex for all things Asian. This popular throwback restaurant serves stiff tiki drinks, super fresh sushi, and all your favorite Szechuan, Mandarin, and Americanized Pupu Platter staples – from Crab Rangoon to Spare Ribs and Chicken Fingers. For a hometown favorite, try the signature Saugus Wings, slathered in garlicky sauce that is sticky, sweet, and irresistible.

Dumpling Daughter

Weston, Cambridge

Dumpling Daughter in Weston and Cambridge offers noodles, buns, soups and fresh, hot, delicious homemade dumplings. There are the traditional, home-style Pork and Chive Dumplings from Beijing, and Petit Chicken Dumplings with a slow cooked Sichuan sauce. Whether you want your dumplings steamed or pan-fried, really just depends on your mood.

All Seasons Table

Malden

Another Great 8 winner is All Seasons Table in Malden. In a sleek, sophisticated setting serving sushi, Mai Tais and Chinese food, the last thing you would expect to find is a fantastic steak tip. Yet these melt in your mouth beauties are a must-order, marinated in garlic and pepper sauce. They are cut from filet mignon and stir fried with pepper and onions.

Quan’s Kitchen

Multiple Locations

Quan’s Kitchen in Hanover is a 12,000 square foot, 300-seat Asian restaurant that is changing the way people eat Chinese food on the South Shore. There are crispy Chicken Wings, tender Beef Teriyaki, golden Fried Shrimp, plump Egg Rolls, and an ample stack of sticky-sweet Boneless Spare Ribs. There is also a selection of sushi, like the Lobster Tempura Maki with avocado and spicy mayo. Quan’s also has a second sit-down location in North Attleboro and take out spots in Mansfield and Weymouth.

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

Cambridge

Rounding out the Great 8 is Sumiao Hunan Kitchen. Located in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Sumiao is an eye-popping restaurant with jaw-dropping eats. Check out the Squishy Scallion Twisty Rolls, or the Garlic Calamari topped with red and green peppers, and definitely do not miss the taste bud tantalizing Nom Numb Wings.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.