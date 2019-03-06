



In the video above, we caught up with Ashton last year, when he was 13.

(MARE) – Ashton is a fourteen-year old boy of Caucasian descent who is described as sociable and engaging. Ashton is mature for his age in terms of the conversations he is able to engage in. He loves to play with Legos and other craft toys. He also loves to read, watch TV and explore. Ashton likes to socialize with others and enjoys others’ company including his peers and adults. Ashton is very articulate about his wants and needs and is a great advocate for himself.

Ashton currently is in middle school and would like to attend college in the future. He does well academically and benefits from some extra support in his current placement and at school. Ashton’s social worker believes he would do best in a family that likes to spend time together and enjoys playing games. A family that encourages and promotes family time would be the best match for Ashton.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.