



BOSTON (CBS) – A man who was the subject of large manhunt is being held without bail after he was arrested and charged with a Randolph murder.

Justin Gaston was arraigned Wednesday morning. His family — and the family of the man he allegedly killed — was in the courtroom.

Police had described Gaston as armed and dangerous as they searched for him. He was captured Tuesday night in Lynn after about 20 hours on the run.

He’d been on the loose since Monday night when he allegedly shot and killed Haki Sanders at his home on Petipas Lane in Randolph.

A SWAT team, state and local police closed in on Gaston around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police took him into custody without incident.

Officials have not released any information about a possible motive, but they say this was not random and that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Gaston is next scheduled to appear in court on April 2.