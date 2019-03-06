  • WBZ TVOn Air

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The federal government is seeking to shut down an unlicensed radio station in Worcester.

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts say they’re seeking a court injunction against Vasco Oburoni and Christian Praise International Church.

They say Oburoni and the church have been operating a radio station at the frequency 97.1 MHz without a Federal Communications Commission license, despite being issued multiple warnings. The FCC says a licensed broadcaster and others have complained the pirate station is interfering with radio signals.

Prosecutors say Oburoni previously agreed to pay a $15,000 fine for running an unlicensed radio station at 102.3 MHz. That station billed itself as “Worcester’s Number one African radio station” playing “Afrobeat, Azonto, Highlife” and Gospel music. It also provided news about Ghana.

Church officials didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

