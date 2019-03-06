BOURNE (CBS) – A technical glitch didn’t stop a performance of the national anthem Tuesday evening before a hockey game between Canton and Norwood.

Canton digital teacher Ed McDonough tweeted video of the crowd at Bourne’s Gallo Ice Arena coming together for a loud and proud rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

A beautiful moment at the start of tonight’s game. The recording of the National Anthem stopped but the crowd didn’t skip a beat. They all joined in to sing and finish the song. @CantonCommunity @norcommmedia @MIAA033 @CantonHSnews pic.twitter.com/palOxZWcCI — Ed McDonough (@Digucator) March 6, 2019

His recording of the “beautiful moment” has been viewed about 3,000 times on Twitter.

“The recording of the National Anthem stopped but the crowd didn’t skip a beat,” McDonough wrote. “They all joined in to sing and finish the song.”

Canton went on to win the game 6-1 over Norwood.