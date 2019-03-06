



BOSTON (CBS) — A big hit not only knocked Marcus Johansson out of Boston’s 4-3 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers on Tuesday night, but sent the Bruins forward to the hospital.

Johansson, in just his fourth game with the Bruins after being acquired on trade deadline day, took a big (and legal) hit from Carolina’s Micheal Ferland early in the first period. The shoulder-to-shoulder hit sent Johansson to the ice, where he remained down for a few moments in obvious pain. He was eventually helped to his feet and made his way to the Boston locker room, and was quickly ruled out for the contest.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the victory that Johansson went to the hospital, but sounded somewhat optimistic about the 28-year-old.

“It looks encouraging, but I don’t want to speak out of turn,” said Cassidy. “When tests are done we’ll have a better answer.”

An update on Johansson’s condition is expected sometime Wednesday morning, but upper-body injuries are not something you want to hear associated with the winger. He’s missed time due to concussions three times since November of 2017, and an upper-body injury forced him to miss time in December while he was still a member of the New Jersey Devils.

Johansson, who had been playing on Boston’s second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, tallied one assist in his first three games with the Bruins.

His B’s teammates had his back on Tuesday, as David Backes challenged Ferland to a fight shortly after the hit. Ferland did not return after the short tussle, also lost to an upper-body injury.