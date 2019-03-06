



WASHINGTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley is proposing to lower the voting age from 18 years old to 16 in an amendment she introduced in Congress Tuesday.

“Across this nation, young people are leading the way – from gun violence, to climate change, to the future of work – they are organizing, mobilizing, and calling us to action,” Pressley said in a statement.

I am honored & excited to be introducing my very 1st amendment on the House floor, an amendment to #HR1, the #ForthePeopleAct. My amendment will lower the voting age from 18 to 16, allowing our youth to have a seat at the table of democracy. #16toVote pic.twitter.com/67IzCtUh8k — Rep Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) March 6, 2019

In addition to youth involvement in social movements, Pressley said that about 2 million people ages 16 and 17 were employed in 2018 and paid taxes.

The 26th Amendment to the Constitution, passed in 1971 during the Vietnam War, lowered the voting age from 21 to 18. Pressley noted that the late senator from Massachusetts Ted Kennedy was behind the push to expand voting rights.

She said the United States is at a similar crossroads today.

“Young people are the forefront at some of our most existential crises,” Pressley said. “The time has come. Our young people deserve to have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.”

Pressley’s proposal is an amendment to the Democrats’ “For The People Act” which addresses campaign finance reform, voting rights and government ethics.