  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:UMass

BOSTON (AP) — The president of the University of Massachusetts system says administration officials plan to create an online college for adult learners.

UMass President Marty Meehan announced the plan for the still-in-development program during his third annual State of the University address Monday.

University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan (WBZ-TV)

Meehan says the program would help UMass against increasing financial pressures as the number of college-aged high school graduates in the northeast continues to drop.

Meehan says he will meet with senior officials and faculty on all five of the university’s campuses to plan the college in the coming year. He says UMass does not yet have a projected budget for the online college.

UMass Boston Faculty Staff Union President Marlene Kim says professors want to make sure the college does not compete for adult students already on campus.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s