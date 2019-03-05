  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Manchester N.H., Shooting Arrest, Tanya Hall


MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 34-year-old woman as she and her boyfriend left a bar Saturday is being held without bail. Justin Moura waved an arraignment appearance Tuesday in Manchester N.H.’s Hillsborough Superior Court.

Justin Moura (Photo Courtesy: Manchester, N.H. Police)

Tanya Hall and her boyfriend, Jeremy Winslow, were at the Manchvegas Nightclub when Winslow had a brief confrontation with the accused shooter, Winslow told WBZ-TV.

A bump near the men’s room drew icy stares from three guys in black vests, apparently members of a local motorcycle club, according to Winslow. But when the hostile trio moved closer, Winslow told Hall they needed to leave. The trio followed them to his Jeep, Winslow said, punching at the windows as he peeled off.

Tanya Hall and Jeremy Winslow (WBZ-TV)

“As I drove past them standing on the sidewalk I heard a pop and I knew it was my window,” Winslow explained. Minutes later, Hall, who was shot in the back, was dead.

Winslow said Hall has an 18-month-old son.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s