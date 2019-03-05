



MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 34-year-old woman as she and her boyfriend left a bar Saturday is being held without bail. Justin Moura waved an arraignment appearance Tuesday in Manchester N.H.’s Hillsborough Superior Court.

Tanya Hall and her boyfriend, Jeremy Winslow, were at the Manchvegas Nightclub when Winslow had a brief confrontation with the accused shooter, Winslow told WBZ-TV.

A bump near the men’s room drew icy stares from three guys in black vests, apparently members of a local motorcycle club, according to Winslow. But when the hostile trio moved closer, Winslow told Hall they needed to leave. The trio followed them to his Jeep, Winslow said, punching at the windows as he peeled off.

“As I drove past them standing on the sidewalk I heard a pop and I knew it was my window,” Winslow explained. Minutes later, Hall, who was shot in the back, was dead.

Winslow said Hall has an 18-month-old son.