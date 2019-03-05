BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Police Department is reminding everyone – including its own officers – to clear their cars during storms after a photo surfaced showing a cruiser with a roof full of snow.

A city resident snapped a picture of the snow-covered Boston Police cruiser in the Fenway area. The person says they took the picture Monday around 10 a.m.

“While we cannot verify this photo, we are reminding everyone, including our own officers, to remove all snow from their vehicles before driving,” Boston Police told WBZ-TV.