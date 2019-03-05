  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Police, Snow Car Roofs

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Police Department is reminding everyone – including its own officers – to clear their cars during storms after a photo surfaced showing a cruiser with a roof full of snow.

A city resident snapped a picture of the snow-covered Boston Police cruiser in the Fenway area. The person says they took the picture Monday around 10 a.m.

A Boston Police cruiser with its roof covered in snow. (Courtesy Photo)

“While we cannot verify this photo, we are reminding everyone, including our own officers, to remove all snow from their vehicles before driving,” Boston Police told WBZ-TV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s