  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Tiffany Chan
Filed Under:Norwegian Cruise Line, Tiffany Chan


BOSTON (CBS) – It was anything but smooth sailing for passengers on board the Norwegian Escape. The seven-night cruise from New York City to the Bahamas got off to a bumpy start Sunday when the ship encountered extreme gusts, estimated at 115-miles per hour.

“I was definitely scared. We could hear the wind blowing against our window,” said Chad Cooper, who’s honeymooning from Exeter, Maine.

The powerful wind, the couple said, caused the boat to tilt for several minutes – sending chairs and glassware flying.

Passengers on Norwegian Escape brace themselves as chairs, tables slide across room (Image credit AJ Black)

“Oh, yeah! We were frightened! We had no idea what was happening until they came on and told us that a strong gust of wind had hit the boat,” said Keri Ponte.

Terrified passengers took to social media to show the damage.

Norwegian Cruise Line says several guests and crew members had to be treated for injuries, but offered no specific details.

Despite the rough start, many passengers are relieved the boat continued to Port Canaveral, Florida – in one piece.

Norwegian Escape arrives in Port Canaveral, Florida (WBZ-TV)

“We survived it! Yeah, we survived,” said Cooper and Ponte.

The cruise line says the ship was not damaged and the trip itinerary won’t be impacted.

Tiffany Chan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s