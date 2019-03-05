FITCHBURG (CBS) – A disabled train on the Fitchburg line caused a major headache during the morning commute. Some riders were delayed for nearly two hours.

Train 404 from Wachusett experienced a mechanical issue and wouldn’t restart. Keolis said the train was stopped in a location that blocked other trains.

The issue has since been fixed. But at least one train on the Fitchburg Line was operating 90-100 minutes behind schedule.

“We apologize to our Fitchburg line passengers who experienced delays this morning, but for the remainder of the morning normal service has resumed,” Keolis said.

Frustrated riders shared photos on social media showing packed trains on the ride in.