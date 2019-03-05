  • WBZ TVOn Air

WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester man was arrested for disinterment of a body among other charges after a man reported missing weeks ago was found dead in a basement, police said. Thomas Garon, 53, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Sixty-eight-year-old Marcelino Mueces, also of Worcester, was reported missing on Feb. 19. One week later, police said they found his car on Villa Nova Street.

Marcelino Mueces (Photo Via Worcester Police Department Facebook)

“During the investigation, Worcester Police detectives obtained a search warrant for a dwelling located at 24 Penn Ave. On March 2, 2019 detectives executed the search warrant,” said a statement from police.

Police said the body of a missing man was found in this Worcester home (WBZ-TV)

While there, police discovered human remains and the body was identified as Mueces. As a result, a warrant for Garon’s arrest was created.

He is charged with disinterment of a body, identity theft, and misleading a police investigation. It is unclear when he will face a judge.

The official cause and manner of death are still pending.

