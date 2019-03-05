



BOSTON (CBS) – The casting call for “Magic Mike – The Broadway Musical” premiering in Boston later this year asks interested performers to “show us your assets,” but don’t get carried away.

The musical, a prequel to the hit movies “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL,” runs from Nov. 30 to Jan. 5 at the Emerson Colonial Theater. Channing Tatum, star of the film version, is a producer.

“We are seeking a diverse group of talented men to lead the cast,” the show says on its website. “We are looking for true triple threats – phenomenal actors, dancers and singers.”

Do you have the magic to be in MAGIC MIKE – THE BROADWAY MUSICAL? Submit your videos at https://t.co/zTGkyoKU0m. #MagicMikeBway pic.twitter.com/nwIRWFeMo8 — Magic Mike Broadway (@MagicMikeBway) March 5, 2019

The casting call says interested men between the ages of 18-30 “in excellent physical shape” should email a video-taped audition showing their athleticism, technique and special skills.

“Please do not send any tapes that include nudity,” the musical asks.

Audition tapes should be sent to casting@magicmikebroadway.com by March 17. Check out the musical’s website for more information.