



BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL future of Josh Gordon still remains a bit unclear at this time. But the wide receiver is apparently working out with the intention of returning to the football field.

Gordon posted a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram story on Monday evening of his most recent workout, and he was sporting the same shirt that Tom Brady wore during the Patriots’ victory parade.

The 27-year-old receiver said the shirt gave him superpowers.

FLASH AT TB12: ⁦@JOSH_GORDONXII⁩ shows off his work at ⁦@TB12sports⁩ as he shows #Patriots his commitment via IG. pic.twitter.com/T60rvaF1sR — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 5, 2019

Josh Gordon continues to workout and stay attached to Brady and the #Patriots in his own way. The Pats do control his rights fwiw pic.twitter.com/4YWMe66qIR — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 5, 2019

“6 rings shirt gave me super powers today,” Gordon wrote in the caption.

Gordon’s entire Instagram page remains very Patriots-centric, as he also posted a video with all of his Patriots highlights on Monday, as well as a series of photos of him playing for the Patriots in recent weeks.

The highlight video includes the caption of “Matthew 6:33,” which reads, “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”

Clearly, Gordon continues to work out with the motivation of returning to the NFL and, apparently, returning to work with Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Gordon is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the NFL for violating the terms of his reinstatement with regard to the league’s substance abuse policy. Gordon had been suspended multiple times before, and he played in just 10 total games from 2014-17. Gordon is a restricted free agent, with the Patriots currently in control of his contractual rights.

As evidenced by his tweet on Monday, he’s maintaining a positive outlook.

God is great & life is too good.. 🙏🏾 — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 4, 2019

Gordon played in 11 games for the Patriots this season, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the limited playing time, he still finished third on the Patriots in receiving yards, ahead of Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson.