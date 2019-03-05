



BOSTON (CBS) – Louis Coleman, suspected in the kidnapping death of Jassy Correia, has been extradited to Pennsylvania. Coleman will face federal trial in Boston, though it’s not clear when he will arrive back in Massachusetts.

Coleman is facing a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death. Correia was last seen alive with Coleman leaving a Boston nightclub on February 24.

Surveillance cameras allegedly captured Coleman carrying the young mother’s body into his Providence apartment later that morning. Four days later, Coleman was arrested following a traffic stop in Delaware and Correia’s body was found in the trunk.

A Delaware Department of Corrections spokesman said Coleman was extradited following his initial federal court appearance on Monday. The department was not able to comment on where Coleman was transferred, but a Bureau of Prisons database shows he is being held at the Philadelphia Federal Detention Center.

Funeral services have for Correia were announced on Tuesday.

A wake will take place from 5-9 p.m. Friday at St. Peter’s Parish in Dorchester. A funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the same church. Correia will be buried at New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan.