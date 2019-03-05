



BOSTON (CBS) — Though things have worked out pretty well for the Patriots since the midseason trade of Jamie Collins back in 2016, the move remains one of the more shocking decisions of the entire Bill Belichick era. Now, two-plus years later, a possibility for a reunion has emerged.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are likely to let go of Collins soon — one way or another.

“[Browns GM John] Dorsey met with Jamie Collins’ agent Bus Cook on Saturday, and he’ll likely be released soon if they can’t trade him,” Cabot reported. “With Collins’ salary — $10.5 million in base salary this year and $12.5 million in 2020 — it will likely be hard to find a trade partner. A third option is for the Browns to restructure his deal, but that’s unlikely.”

Cabot added that a source informed her that “Collins has been telling teammates he’s likely gone.”

Naturally, one has to wonder if the Patriots might be interested in reuniting with their 2013 second-round pick.

That may or may not be a consideration at this point for Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio, but Collins is coming off a 2018 season in which he made 104 total tackles (73 solo tackles), recorded four sacks, delivered seven quarterback hits, defended four passes, made one interception, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble, while suiting up for all 16 games and playing in 90.7 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps. Only one Browns defender — safety Damarious Randall — was on the field for more defensive snaps.

The Patriots currently employ Dont’a Hightower (signed through 2020) and Kyle Van Noy (signed through 2019) as their top linebackers. The Patriots figure to have some expectations for second-year linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley after his promising rookie season ended due to injury after just three games, but the addition of a versatile linebacker like Collins could prove helpful for the Patriots, particularly if they lose defensive end Trey Flowers in free agency.

If the Patriots do seek a reunion with Collins, they’ll be unlikely to be signing the same player who left in 2016. Collins suffered a torn MCL in 2017, and his Pro Football Focus grades over the past two seasons have been 42.1 and 62.3, respectively.

The Patriots also currently have Elandon Roberts (signed through 2019) and Christian Sam (signed through 2021) on the linebacking depth chart.