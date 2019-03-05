



WARWICK, RI – A menu with over two dozen Eggs Benedicts, pancakes that are palate popping and eye pleasing, outstanding Italian dishes, and a comfortable vibe that can’t be beat. Phantom phans, it’s time to get Cozy.

Located in Warwick, Rhode Island, the Cozy Grill is a family-friendly spot serving breakfast and lunch. Lynne and Thomas Pilderian and their daughters are hands-on owners who have been serving hungry patrons for over two decades, with the goal of leaving each and every customer satisfied.

“We are family owned and operated. We’ve been in business for over 20 years,” Lynne said.

“It’s like a one stop shop,” Thomas continued. “You can get lobster rolls. You can get benedicts. We try to do it all here and try to cater to the customers.”

The place is set up with two distinct dining sections – a diner style area in the front, complete with a busy counter where you can take in all of the action, and a more relaxed dining room out back for larger parties.

Nothing caters more to everyone than the selection of benedicts, with over 25 varieties like the indulgent Surf and Turf Benedict loaded up with steak tips, fresh lobster and their addictive Hollandaise sauce.

“It’s delicious,” Lynne declared.” “It’s a tender piece of steak with that great seafood flavor. And everything tastes good with hollandaise on it.”

Other options include the Avocado Benedict served on Italian toast with loads and loads of fresh avocado, and Lynne’s favorite: the sweet and savory Fig and Prosciutto Benedict.

“I love prosciutto ham. So we mixed in some of the fig jam into the Hollandaise and add a little bit of the goat cheese for that creamy top and it’s just a great combination.”

For an over-the-top take on a benedict, try one that features a cornbread waffle topped with tender steak tips, grilled asparagus, red peppers and poached eggs.

“The sweetness of the cornbread and then the tender steak tips with the little of bit salty hollandaise on top makes for some good flavors,” Lynne described.

For diners young and young at heart, the Cozy Grill offers a variety of character pancakes made exclusively by Chef Caesar.

“He’s an artist,” Thomas said. “He’s free styling. He looks at the picture and he just does it.”

“We take our buttermilk pancake mix, and we mix in some different food coloring. And Chef Caesar uses the different pancake mix to actually draw on the grill whichever character we do: Mickey, Minnie, Sponge Bob, Ninja Turtles,” Lynne explained.

“In order for it to look the way you want it to look, he has to kind of draw it backwards. He fills in with different colors to get some dimension to the pancake so that when he flips it over it actually looks like what it’s supposed to; and they always look amazing.”

Other amazing sweet starts to your day include the enticing Bananas Foster French Toast dressed up with a banana caramel sauce and plenty of whipped cream, and the sinfully sweet Cinnamon Roll Pancakes.

“The cinnamon roll pancakes are phenomenal,” Lynne said. “It’s simply our buttermilk pancakes with a cinnamon sugar swirl. When it’s grilled, the cinnamon kind of caramelizes and it gives it a great flavor. And then we put our homemade cream cheese glaze on top. It’s a great way to get your dessert with your breakfast.”

If you are looking to get lunch, there are all of your classic sandwiches from great juicy burgers – hand pressed, grilled to order and loaded up with cheese and toppings – and an overstuffed lobster roll.

“I love our lobster roll. It’s got the right amount of celery, the right amount of mayonnaise, perfect sized chunks of lobster meat. Delicious,” Lynne said.

Then there is the Pastrami Rueben.

“Pastrami is a fresh, black, sliced pastrami. It’s served on grilled rye with Sauerkraut and Thousand Island and Swiss cheese,” described Thomas.

“It’s super juicy with the Thousand Island and the sauerkraut pouring through the bread,” Lynne added.

While they do offer specials every day of the week, Phantom suggests going here on a Wednesday when you can indulge on some Italian eats.

“Our Italian food is better than The [Federal] Hill or just as good, so you won’t be disappointed,” Thomas said.

The meatballs are all made by hand using a recipe from Lynne’s mom. Other Italian classics include the freshly breaded Chicken Parmesan.

“The Chicken Parm is fresh. We pound it nice and thin. We’ll deep fry it, provolone cheese. We’ll serve that with the penne, red sauce,” Thomas described.

Whether you’re there for breakfast, lunch, or Italian dinner, you won’t go wrong at The Cozy Grill. You can find it at 440 Warwick Avenue in Warwick, Rhode Island and online at cozygrillwarwick.com.

