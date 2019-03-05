



BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Two best friends from Massachusetts, Bridgewater State students, hit it big on Wheel of Fortune. It all started at a local audition where they won a spot on the show.

“I never felt a feeling like that before,” Gina Campanini said. “It was really, really exciting. I cried. I freaked out.”

The pair was thrilled to meet Vanna and Pat.

“Vanna’s so beautiful, she was so kind, she was so skinny too, me and Gina are both like, yeah we hugged her,” Meghan Domagala said.

“Oh my God Pat! I loved Pat!” Gina said.

They quickly solved the first puzzle.

“That’s my best friend,” Meghan said. “So we kind of understand each other.”

They used teamwork and their prize money steadily grew.

“Twenty eight grand, which I was like, ‘OK I’m all set, I’m like thank you Pat thank you Vanna I’m done here!’”

But then came the big prize: $64,000.

“My heart fell! I’m shaking now just thinking about it,” Meghan said. “I remember just smiling so much and I was crying.”

They plan to pay off some of their student loans with their winnings.

The prize also included a trip to Costa Rica.