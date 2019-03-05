  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bridgewater State University, Jim Smith, Wheel Of Fortune


BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Two best friends from Massachusetts, Bridgewater State students, hit it big on Wheel of Fortune. It all started at a local audition where they won a spot on the show.

“I never felt a feeling like that before,” Gina Campanini said. “It was really, really exciting. I cried. I freaked out.”

The pair was thrilled to meet Vanna and Pat.

“Vanna’s so beautiful, she was so kind, she was so skinny too, me and Gina are both like, yeah we hugged her,” Meghan Domagala said.

“Oh my God Pat! I loved Pat!” Gina said.

They quickly solved the first puzzle.

Meghan Domagala and Gina Campanini (WBZ-TV)

“That’s my best friend,” Meghan said. “So we kind of understand each other.”

They used teamwork and their prize money steadily grew.

“Twenty eight grand, which I was like, ‘OK I’m all set, I’m like thank you Pat thank you Vanna I’m done here!’”

But then came the big prize: $64,000.

“My heart fell! I’m shaking now just thinking about it,” Meghan said. “I remember just smiling so much and I was crying.”

They plan to pay off some of their student loans with their winnings.

The prize also included a trip to Costa Rica.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s