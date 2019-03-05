



BOSTON (CBS) – Black bears are coming out of hibernation and Massachusetts wildlife officials are telling residents to take precautions.

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said Monday that “black bears are now active and seeking food.” The department is advising anyone who lives in northern Middlesex County, Worcester County, western Massachusetts or anywhere else where bears have been spotted to take down those bird feeders.

“Bears will often ignore natural foods including skunk cabbage in favor of an easy meal at a backyard bird feeder,” the department said in a statement.

Other potential food sources for bears include garbage or open compost. They could also go after bee hives, chicken and livestock.

Bird lovers are encouraged to try adding a water feature or plants to their yard to attract birds.

It’s estimated that there are more than 4,500 black bears in the Bay State, and they continue to move east.