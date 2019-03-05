  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Bears


BOSTON (CBS) – Black bears are coming out of hibernation and Massachusetts wildlife officials are telling residents to take precautions.

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said Monday that “black bears are now active and seeking food.” The department is advising anyone who lives in northern Middlesex County, Worcester County, western Massachusetts or anywhere else where bears have been spotted to take down those bird feeders.

A black bear in Pepperell in 2017. (Photo credit: Deirdre Gonsalves)

“Bears will often ignore natural foods including skunk cabbage in favor of an easy meal at a backyard bird feeder,” the department said in a statement.

Other potential food sources for bears include garbage or open compost. They could also go after bee hives, chicken and livestock.

Bird lovers are encouraged to try adding a water feature or plants to their yard to attract birds.

It’s estimated that there are more than 4,500 black bears in the Bay State, and they continue to move east.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s