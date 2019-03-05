Filed Under:birth control, FDA, Recall


WESTON, Fla. (CBS) – Apotex Corp. is recalling birth control pills because of a possible packaging error that could result in an unintended pregnancy.

A recall notice on the FDA’s website says there are four recalled lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets. The defective packaging may lead someone to miss a pill or take a placebo instead of the active tablet, raising the possibility for a “loss of efficacy.”

The recalled birth control pills (Image credit: FDA)

So far, there have not been any reports of unintended pregnancies.

The recall affects lot numbers 7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A and 7DY011A, all with an expiration date of 8/20.

Anyone using the recalled medication should contact their pharmacist.

More information can be found on the FDA’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s