



WESTON, Fla. (CBS) – Apotex Corp. is recalling birth control pills because of a possible packaging error that could result in an unintended pregnancy.

A recall notice on the FDA’s website says there are four recalled lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets. The defective packaging may lead someone to miss a pill or take a placebo instead of the active tablet, raising the possibility for a “loss of efficacy.”

So far, there have not been any reports of unintended pregnancies.

The recall affects lot numbers 7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A and 7DY011A, all with an expiration date of 8/20.

Anyone using the recalled medication should contact their pharmacist.

More information can be found on the FDA’s website.